Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $264.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results benefitted from strong growth in SaaS and emerging products. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is benefiting from healthy demand environment, new product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are the other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies and strategic partnerships will continue to boost the top line. Nonetheless, competition from several small and big players remains concern. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are challenging as changing customer spending behaviour has recently hit several other players in this space.”

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.78.

PANW stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.82. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $238.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.42 per share, with a total value of $5,340,130.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,152 shares in the company, valued at $49,778,031.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $6,957,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,468 shares of company stock worth $44,355,769. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

