Overstock.com (OSTK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. GARP Research assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of OSTK opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.38). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $39,195.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,102 shares of company stock worth $24,167,241 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 93.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 843,959 shares in the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $18,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 442,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 429.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 381,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $6,802,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

