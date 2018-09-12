Overstock.com (OSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 179.85% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We expect new initiatives will prompt a shift to profitability in the Retail segment. We believe the Market is underestimating the changes and potential upside from a segment sale.””

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, GARP Research initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of OSTK opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.38). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 95.14% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Patrick Byrne sold 147,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,783,349.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $437,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,102 shares of company stock worth $24,167,241. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Overstock.com by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 843,959 shares during the period. Passport Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $18,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 442,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 381,369 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,802,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

