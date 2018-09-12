Ormat Technologies (ORA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ormat Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.2083829486817 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Roth Capital set a $67.00 price target on Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of ORA opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.06 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

In related news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

