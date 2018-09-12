Optical Cable (OCC) Issues Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Optical Cable had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.40%.

OCC stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Neil D. Wilkin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,074,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

