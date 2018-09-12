OKCash Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $23,976.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005627 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00225387 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000396 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00058200 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,178,200 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

