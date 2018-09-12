NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.58.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $1,237,545.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,798,552.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,689,634. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $272.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $285.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

