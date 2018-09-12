Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Insider Sells $50,250.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $122,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

