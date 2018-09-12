Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

NASDAQ NVUS opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,712 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.08% of Novus Therapeutics worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

