Novume Solutions (NVMM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Novume Solutions, Inc. is a holding company of professional services firms. The company focuses on the logistics of procuring highly-specialized human resources and delivering critical definitive knowledge to the right place at the right time. Novume Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Get Novume Solutions alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Novume Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMM opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Novume Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Novume Solutions

Novume Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novume Solutions (NVMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novume Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novume Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.