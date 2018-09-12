Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.32. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 6894032 shares traded.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 75.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

