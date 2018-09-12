Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.32. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 6894032 shares traded.
NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 75.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.
