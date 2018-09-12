Nlight (LASR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nlight from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nlight from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Nlight has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nlight will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $30,329,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $4,579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,481,622 shares of company stock valued at $63,132,464 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $4,971,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $7,514,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

