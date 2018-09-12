NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $144.70 and a twelve month high of $175.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Howard Weil began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $186.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,595.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $3,072,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,070 shares of company stock worth $9,140,192 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

