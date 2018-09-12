Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neurocrine Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7085791351957 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $128.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,985 shares of company stock worth $13,598,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

