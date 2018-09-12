National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of National Presto Industries worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Burney Co. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 52,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 74.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in National Presto Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.35.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $79.23 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

