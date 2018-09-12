National Grid (NG) PT Set at GBX 920 by BNP Paribas

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 920 ($11.98) price target by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NG. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 970 ($12.64) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 847 ($11.03) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale set a GBX 921 ($12.00) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 924.61 ($12.04).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 807.90 ($10.52) on Monday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 733 ($9.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.29).

In related news, insider John Pettigrew sold 83,623 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £703,269.43 ($916,073.24).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

