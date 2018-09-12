National Bank Financial Weighs in on Tahoe Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (THO)

Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tahoe Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tahoe Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Beacon Securities downgraded Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Tahoe Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of Tahoe Resources stock opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. Tahoe Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$7.94.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$164.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.80 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

