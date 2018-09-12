NantHealth (NH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.71

Shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Get NantHealth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 124.02% and a negative return on equity of 49.56%. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. equities analysts predict that NantHealth Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NantHealth by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NantHealth by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NantHealth by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 193,491 shares during the period. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.