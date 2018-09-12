Multi-Color (LABL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

LABL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Multi-Color from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Multi-Color presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

LABL stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. Multi-Color has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $456.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.85 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. analysts predict that Multi-Color will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Multi-Color’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color by 78.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color by 40.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the first quarter worth $9,176,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Multi-Color by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

