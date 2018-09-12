MTS Systems (MTSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTSC. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on MTS Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $960.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.15). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

