Moving Cloud Coin (MCC) Price Tops $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg and DOBI trade. Moving Cloud Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.08 million worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moving Cloud Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moving Cloud Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00280571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00146160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Moving Cloud Coin Profile

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity . The official website for Moving Cloud Coin is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en

Moving Cloud Coin Coin Trading

Moving Cloud Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moving Cloud Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moving Cloud Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moving Cloud Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moving Cloud Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.