Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mobile Mini worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,379,000 after acquiring an additional 624,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 135,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. MED reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

MINI opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.86. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 23.53%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

