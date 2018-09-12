Mkango Resources Ltd (MKA) Director Derek Linfield Acquires 100,000 Shares

Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA) Director Derek Linfield acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Shares of MKA stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Mkango Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.24.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

