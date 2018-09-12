Mkango Resources Ltd (MKA) Director Derek Linfield Acquires 100,000 Shares

Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA) Director Derek Linfield acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.
Shares of MKA stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Mkango Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.24.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
