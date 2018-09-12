MintCoin (MINT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $3,600.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002748 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000598 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

