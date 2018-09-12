Mikael Schauman Buys 110,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) insider Mikael Schauman purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$551,100.00.

TSE LUN opened at C$6.34 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$10.22.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$603.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$628.20 million. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 28.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

LUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$7.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.48.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.