Miguel Vizcarrondo Sells 30,000 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC) Stock

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EVTC opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. ValuEngine raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Evertec in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 11,437.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 153,496 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

