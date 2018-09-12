Microsoft (MSFT) PT Set at $124.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $124.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.49.

Microsoft stock opened at $111.24 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $2,548,867.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 190,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,042 shares of company stock valued at $71,264,850 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,615 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 174.8% in the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,998,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,400 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 590,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

