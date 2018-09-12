Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 740 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
La Guerroniere Marc De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 30th, La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,609 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.37, for a total transaction of $2,674,925.33.
Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.82. 29,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.24 and a twelve month high of $697.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.
