Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 740 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

La Guerroniere Marc De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 30th, La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,609 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.37, for a total transaction of $2,674,925.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.82. 29,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.24 and a twelve month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

