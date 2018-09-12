Mercury Systems (MRCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.58

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 5825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,440 shares in the company, valued at $15,381,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $189,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 318,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,273,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,615 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

