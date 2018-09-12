Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Lowered by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

