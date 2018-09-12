Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Boosted by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,457 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,609,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,918,000 after acquiring an additional 238,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,567,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,742,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,668,000 after acquiring an additional 479,302 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,928,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,242,000 after acquiring an additional 279,948 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

