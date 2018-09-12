Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a $36.20 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $38.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.96%. sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 119.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

