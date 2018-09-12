Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation near-rock bottom: Market cap and EV below consideration paid for IDB acquisition just nine months ago. At closing, Melinta paid in cash and 3.3M shares (then worth about $55M). In addition, it agreed to two guaranteed payments of $25M in 2019 (recorded at fair value and accreted via non-cash interest expense). Thus, the total consideration for the infectious disease business was $270M, before any potential sales-based royalty payments (likely range: 5-15%; recorded at fair value of $14M and accreted via non-cash interest expense). By comparison, the current market capitalization and enterprise value of MLNT is $241M and $239M, respectively.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities raised Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.13.

MLNT opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $246.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 348.51%. research analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

