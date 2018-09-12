MeiraGTx (MGTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.62). equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,267,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

