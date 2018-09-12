McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

