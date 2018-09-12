McKesson Co. (MCK) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1,169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in McKesson by 141.6% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

