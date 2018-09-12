Mary L. Petrovich Sells 3,800 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $303,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 10.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

