Martin Jose Carrizosa Purchases 40,440 Shares of Continental Gold Inc (CNL) Stock

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) Director Martin Jose Carrizosa bought 40,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,430.00.

Martin Jose Carrizosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, Martin Jose Carrizosa bought 31,000 shares of Continental Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,940.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Martin Jose Carrizosa bought 19,200 shares of Continental Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Martin Jose Carrizosa bought 318 shares of Continental Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,208.40.

Shares of CNL opened at C$3.19 on Wednesday. Continental Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.13.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

