Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Markel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Markel by 150.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Markel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,092.43, for a total transaction of $218,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,390 shares in the company, valued at $114,038,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $2,090,226 over the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL opened at $1,189.32 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,026.08 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 328.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $19.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.49 by $11.48. Markel had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

