Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 57.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Assaf Ran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,025,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

