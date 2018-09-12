Main Street Research LLC Buys 174 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.6% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 72.8% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Benchmark Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 185.0% during the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,177.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $909.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.07, for a total value of $11,790,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $692,114.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,672 shares of company stock worth $98,912,230 in the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.72.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

