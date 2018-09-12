Maiden (MHLD) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 9,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,020,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MHLD shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Maiden alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. equities analysts anticipate that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Maiden’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.