Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 246,048 Shares of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,641,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246,048 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of ABB worth $79,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ABB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

