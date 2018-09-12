Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,998,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $85,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 5,047.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 201.2% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,608.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. PG&E had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.76.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.