Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,320 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.54% of Minerals Technologies worth $94,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.20. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.45 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

In other news, Director Franklin Feder bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,795. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Carmola bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $81,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.