Logitech International SA (LOGI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1,593.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOGI opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $608.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.