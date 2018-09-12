Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 62.40 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.48 ($0.98).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 59.15 ($0.77) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £139,423.41 ($181,611.84).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.