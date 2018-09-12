Limoneira (LMNR) Holdings Boosted by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of LMNR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $571.78 million, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Limoneira had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 million. research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.