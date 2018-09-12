Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOWL. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242 ($3.15).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 212 ($2.76).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of September, 30, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.