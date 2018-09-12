LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $1,401.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.02962873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.46 or 0.06865303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00824825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.01658394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00169664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.01757867 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00300973 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 110,100,629 coins and its circulating supply is 101,743,211 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LEOxChange, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

